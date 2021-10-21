There were 979 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Thursday with 10,973 total active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

DPHHS reported 14 new deaths on Thursday. The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,239, according to DPHHS.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 434, down from 446 on Wednesday.

The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 8,509.

There have been 169,478 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 156,277.

Counties with most new cases

Cascade County Cases: 14,692 Total | 151 New | 1,148 Active

Gallatin County Cases: 19,919 Total | 114 New | 533 Active

Missoula County Cases: 15,642 Total | 93 New | 1,855 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 10,659 Total | 70 New | 966 Active

Flathead County Cases: 18,768 Total | 67 New | 1,064 Active

Yellowstone County Cases: 27,340 Total | 53 New | 2,377 Active

Silver Bow County Cases: 5,619 Total | 42 New | 130 Active

Park County Cases: 2,203 Total | 30 New | 212 Active

Ravalli County Cases: 4,921 Total | 26 New | 376 Active

Custer County Cases: 2,087 Total | 23 New | 116 Active

There have been 8,066 COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 54% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 500,116 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,063,208.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.