HELENA — There were 998 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Thursday with 11,202 total active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

There are 11 newly-reported deaths in the state on Thursday, two of which occurred in September 2021 and are being reported as part of data reconciliation. The remaining nine deaths occurred after Oct. 11, 2021.

The deaths reported Thursday occurred in the following counties:

Beaverhead (2)

Blaine (1)

Gallatin (2)

Lake (1)

Missoula (2)

Roosevelt (1)

Teton (1) Yellowstone (1)

DPHHS said three deaths — two from Missoula County and one from Cascade County — have been removed from the state's total; it was discovered during ongoing data reconciliation that the three deaths were not attributable to COVID-19.

The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,329, according to DPHHS.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 454, down from 463 on Wednesday.

The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 8,752.

There have been 175,070 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 161,539.

There have been 9,523 COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 55% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 504,053 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated.

The total number of doses administered is 1,087,604.

Counties with the most new cases

Yellowstone County: 183 New; 2,798 Active

Flathead County: 113 New; 1,178 Active

Gallatin County: 108 New; 508 Active

Missoula County: 104 New; 1,495 Active

Lake County: 79 New; 289 Active

Lewis and Clark County: 71 New; 938 Active

Silver Bow County: 40 New; 145 Active

Park County: 35 New; 274 Active

Roosevelt County: 27 New; 92 Active

Ravalli County: 25 New; 270 Active

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Thursday, October 28. The website contains county-specific data on new cases, vaccination rates, and more.