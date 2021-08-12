Montana COVID-19 update: Active cases down slightly, still above 2,500

HELENA — There are 393 newly confirmed cases reported in Montana on Thursday, while the number of active cases decreased slightly to 2,516, down from 2,523 on Wednesday.

Flathead County again reported the most new cases with 84, as active cases dropped to 522. Yellowstone County saw the second-largest increase in cases at 56, and active cases increased to 377.

Gallatin and Missoula counties each reported 38 new cases, the third-highest new case total on Thursday. There are 178 active cases in Gallatin County and 266 active cases in Missoula County.

The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID increased by 3 to 1,729, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The number of state residents who have been fully immunized against the virus is now 449,259 (about 49% of the state population). The total number of doses administered is 911,524. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID jumped from 164 to 179. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 5,915.

There have been 119,519 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries stands at 115,274. The total number of COVID tests administered in Montana is 1,540,336.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.