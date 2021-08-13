Montana COVID-19 update: Active cases rise to over 2,600

HELENA — There are 352 newly confirmed cases reported in Montana on Friday, while the number of active cases increased from 2,516 to 2,659.

Flathead County again reported the most new cases with 71, as active cases increased to 555. Cascade County saw the second-largest increase in cases at 56, and active cases increased to 402. Missoula County reported 47 new cases and 289 active cases.

The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID rose by one to 1,730, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The number of state residents who have been fully immunized against the virus is now 450,016 (about 49% of the state population). The total number of doses administered is 913,304. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID rose by one on Friday to 180. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 5,933.

There have been 119,864 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries stands at 115,475. The total number of COVID tests administered in Montana is 1,545,741.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.