Montana COVID-19 update: Active cases rise to over 2,700

HELENA — The number of active COVID-19 cases in the Treasure State is continuing to tick upwards.

There are 473 new COVID-19 cases being reported in Montana with 2,742 active cases in the state on Monday.

Cascade County is reporting the most new cases with 103 as well as 498 active cases. Yellowstone County saw the second-largest increase in cases at 59 with 394 active cases. Lewis and Clark County was reporting 42 new cases and 166 active cases.

The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID has risen by six to 1,736, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The number of state residents who have been fully immunized against the virus is now 451,558 (about 49% of the state population). The total number of doses administered is 916,964. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID has risen from 180 on Friday to 191. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 6,013.

There have been 120,325 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries stands at 115,847. The total number of COVID tests administered in Montana is 1,555,882.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.