Montana COVID-19 update: Over 2,500 active cases reported

HELENA — There are 376 newly confirmed cases reported in Montana while the number of active cases rose to 2,523 on Wednesday.

Flathead County reported the most new cases with 65, along with 648 active cases. Yellowstone County saw the second-largest increase in cases at 62 followed by Gallatin County with 40. Yellowstone County is now at 355 active cases while Gallatin County reports 162 active cases.

The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID remains at 1,726, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The number of state residents who have been fully immunized against the virus stands at 448,533 (about 49% of the state population). The total number of doses administered is 909,627. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID has risen from 154 to 164. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 5,892.

There have been 119,123 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries stands at 114,874. The total number of COVID tests administered in Montana is 1,536,434.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.