HELENA - There were 201 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Montana, with 1,997 total active cases in the state.

There were four new deaths reported. The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 is now 2,877 according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The newly reported deaths are from Cascade (1), Fergus (1), Gallatin (1), and Yellowstone (1). Of these deaths, one occurred in November and three in December.

The number of active hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is 139, a decrease from 152 hospitalizations reported on Thursday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,285, with the state reporting 21 new hospitalizations since their last report.

Counties with the most new COVID-19 cases

Flathead County Cases: 21,187 Total | 30 New | 131 Active

Cascade County Cases: 16,994 Total | 26 New | 211 Active

Gallatin County Cases: 22,729 Total | 24 New | 145 Active

Missoula County Cases: 17,700 Total | 19 New | 147 Active

Silver Bow County Cases: 6,335 Total | 16 New | 38 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 12,494 Total | 13 New | 189 Active

Park County Cases: 2,780 Total | 11 New | 137 Active

Sanders County Cases: 1,587 Total | 11 New | 25 Active

Yellowstone County Cases: 31,767 Total | 11 New | 479 Active

Big Horn County Cases: 3,450 Total | 7 New | 42 Active

There have been 194,764 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 189,890. There were 3,983 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

A total of 52% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 533,521 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,292,567. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, December 17, 2021.

