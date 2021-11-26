There were 397 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Friday with 4,851 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

There were 19 new deaths reported on Friday. The DPHHS report does not indicate where the new deaths occurred. The total number of deaths in Montana due to COVID-19 is now 2,631.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 230, down from 258 on Wednesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 9,895.

Counties with the most new COVID-19 cases

Gallatin County Cases: 22,036 Total | 67 New | 339 Active

Yellowstone County Cases: 31,094 Total | 60 New | 982 Active

Missoula County Cases: 17,355 Total | 44 New | 591 Active

Flathead County Cases: 20,758 Total | 27 New | 501 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 12,130 Total | 27 New | 566 Active

Silver Bow County Cases: 6,186 Total | 14 New | 93 Active

Broadwater County Cases: 953 Total | 13 New | 46 Active

Lincoln County Cases: 3,532 Total | 12 New | 80 Active

Big Horn County Cases: 3,414 Total | 11 New | 104 Active

Musselshell County Cases: 723 Total | 10 New | 64 Active

There have been 190,071 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 182,589. There were 8,563 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 50% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 516,581 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of COVID-19 vaccination doses administered is 1,210,546. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .