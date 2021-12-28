Montana COVID update: 408 new cases, 5 new deaths (December 28, 2021)

There were 408 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

There are 2,056 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS).

There are five newly-reported deaths; they all occurred in December, and in the following counties: Cascade, Missoula, Roosevelt, and Yellowstone (2). The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,904.

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID is 121, up nine from yesterday; the cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,377.

There have been 196,453 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 191,493. There were 3,151 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

About 53 percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 537,656 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,319,685.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .