HELENA — There were 497 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Wednesday with 5,665 total active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services.

There were seven new deaths reported on Wednesday. The DPHHS report does not indicate where the new deaths occurred. The total number of deaths in Montana due to COVID-19 is now 2,612.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 258, down from 262 on Tuesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 9,863.

There have been 189,678 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 180,411. There were 5,114 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Counties with the most new COVID-19 cases

Gallatin County Cases: 21,971 Total | 70 New | 329 Active

Flathead County Cases: 20,732 Total | 69 New | 613 Active

Yellowstone County Cases: 31,033 Total | 64 New | 1,249 Active

Cascade County Cases: 16,614 Total | 39 New | 642 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 12,104 Total | 38 New | 594 Active

Missoula County Cases: 17,311 Total | 31 New | 680 Active

Silver Bow County Cases: 6,171 Total | 24 New | 99 Active

Glacier County Cases: 2,425 Total | 17 New | 70 Active

Lake County Cases: 4,593 Total | 15 New | 131 Active

Lincoln County Cases: 3,520 Total | 13 New | 78 Active

An estimated 50% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 516,095 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of COVID vaccination doses administered is 1,206,220. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .