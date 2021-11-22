There were 511 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Monday with 5,911 total active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services.
There were 21 new deaths reported on Monday. Eleven of those deaths occurred in November, eight were in October, and two were in September.
Counties reporting new COVID-19 related deaths
- Carbon
- Cascade
- Custer
- Gallatin (6)
- Lincoln (4)
- Madison
- Mineral
- Teton (2)
- Wibaux
- Yellowstone (3)
The total number of deaths in Montana due to COVID-19 has reached 2,567.
The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 266, down from 271 on Friday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 9,781.
There have been 188,505 cumulative cases of COVID19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 180,027. There were 9,461 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.
Counties with the most new cases
- Yellowstone County Cases: 30,821 Total | 101 New | 1,239 Active
- Gallatin County Cases: 21,817 Total | 54 New | 370 Active
- Flathead County Cases: 20,563 Total | 48 New | 510 Active
- Lewis and Clark County Cases: 12,028 Total | 38 New | 564 Active
- Missoula County Cases: 17,242 Total | 35 New | 778 Active
- Cascade County Cases: 16,531 Total | 25 New | 800 Active
- Richland County Cases: 1,920 Total | 20 New | 40 Active
- Silver Bow County Cases: 6,140 Total | 19 New | 73 Active
- Jefferson County Cases: 1,836 Total | 15 New | 54 Active
- Ravalli County Cases: 5,366 Total | 14 New | 56 Active
An estimated 50% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 515,090 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of COVID vaccination doses administered is 1,196,505. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.
The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Monday, November 22, 2021. The state site also includes county-specific data on cases, deaths, vaccinations, and more.