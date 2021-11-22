There were 511 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Monday with 5,911 total active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services.

There were 21 new deaths reported on Monday. Eleven of those deaths occurred in November, eight were in October, and two were in September.

Counties reporting new COVID-19 related deaths

Carbon

Cascade

Custer

Gallatin (6)

Lincoln (4)

Madison

Mineral

Teton (2)

Wibaux

Yellowstone (3)

The total number of deaths in Montana due to COVID-19 has reached 2,567.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 266, down from 271 on Friday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 9,781.

There have been 188,505 cumulative cases of COVID19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 180,027. There were 9,461 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Counties with the most new cases

Yellowstone County Cases: 30,821 Total | 101 New | 1,239 Active

Gallatin County Cases: 21,817 Total | 54 New | 370 Active

Flathead County Cases: 20,563 Total | 48 New | 510 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 12,028 Total | 38 New | 564 Active

Missoula County Cases: 17,242 Total | 35 New | 778 Active

Cascade County Cases: 16,531 Total | 25 New | 800 Active

Richland County Cases: 1,920 Total | 20 New | 40 Active

Silver Bow County Cases: 6,140 Total | 19 New | 73 Active

Jefferson County Cases: 1,836 Total | 15 New | 54 Active

Ravalli County Cases: 5,366 Total | 14 New | 56 Active

An estimated 50% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 515,090 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of COVID vaccination doses administered is 1,196,505. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .