Montana COVID update (February 10, 2022) 1,055 new cases reported

There were 1,055 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Thursday. There are currently 8,795 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID is now 282, down from 309 on Wednesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 11,299.

There are 10 newly reported deaths on Thursday - one in Cascade, one in L&C, two each in Flathead and Yellowstone, 4 in Silver Bow County.

Two deaths occurred in September 2021, 3 in December 2021, 1 in January 2022, and 4 in February 2022.

The total number of Montana residents who have died due to COVID is now 3,061, according to DPHHS.

MT counties reporting the most cases today:

Cascade County: 139 new, 1,117 active

Flathead County: 112 new, 706 active

Gallatin County: 85 new, 624 active

Yellowstone County: 81 new, 1,697 active

Missoula County: 70 new, 1,789

Park County: 57 new, 151 active

Rosebud County: 53 new, 38 active

Lewis and Clark: 52 new, 176 active

There have been 255,411 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 243,555. There were 6,353 COVID tests administered since Wednesday's report.

An estimated 54 percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 552,047 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,394,363.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Thursday, February 10, 2022. The website includes county-specific data on cases, vaccinations, deaths, and more.

