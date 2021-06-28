Montana COVID update (Monday, June 28)

GREAT FALLS — There were 48 new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday in Montana, and the pandemic death toll in the state remains at 1,662, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services ( DPHHS ).

The number of state residents who have been fully immunized against the virus is now 425,727 (about 46% of the state population). The total number of doses administered is 861,299.

State health officials reported there have been 113,577 cumulative cases in Montana. The number of recoveries is now 111,519. There are currently 396 active cases reported across the state.

The total number of COVID tests administered in Montana is 1,440,121, an increase of 2,923 tests during the reporting period.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 53; the cumulative number of hospitalizations due to the virus is 5,494.

The new cases reported on Monday were in the following counties:

Yellowstone County Cases: 18,021 Total | 9 New | 106 Active

Cascade County Cases: 9,483 Total | 6 New | 56 Active

Lewis & Clark County Cases: 7,058 Total | 5 New | 29 Active

Missoula County Cases: 9,362 Total | 5 New | 34 Active

Flathead County Cases: 12,417 Total | 4 New | 38 Active

Lincoln County Cases: 1,648 Total | 3 New | 10 Active

Mineral County Cases: 293 Total | 3 New | 11 Active

Park County Cases: 1,459 Total | 3 New | 6 Active

Carbon County Cases: 909 Total | 2 New | 6 Active

Musselshell County Cases: 374 Total | 2 New | 6 Active

Beaverhead County Cases: 926 Total | 1 New | 1 Active

Custer County Cases: 1,207 Total | 1 New | 1 Active

Deer Lodge County Cases: 1,126 Total | 1 New | 2 Active

Gallatin County Cases: 14,915 Total | 1 New | 15 Active

Ravalli County Cases: 3,253 Total | 1 New | 10 Active

Wheatland County Cases: 182 Total | 1 New | 2 Active

DPHHS transitioned in early June to weekday-only reporting of COVID and vaccination data, and the state website is no longer updated on weekends. As a result of this change, Montanans can expect the numbers reported on Monday to be larger given that day will include weekend numbers. Due to data reconciliation efforts, case reports may be reclassified as they are reviewed. This may change case counts for jurisdictions.

NOTE: Since the onset of the COVID pandemic, MTN News made every effort to report local data, when available, in lieu of the statewide report furnished each day. County health departments were able to share data with the public faster than the state in certain instances. We believed that compiling this data along with that of the state was the best way to provide the most current look at the public health status in each of our communities.

With continued vaccinations and a continuing decrease in daily cases, state data has started to align more closely with local reports. Several major jurisdictions stopped providing their own updates and now funnel all of their data through the state website. Based on these factors, MTN News has decided that effective June 1, 2021, our COVID-19 reports will rely on data from the DPHHS website .

After several weeks of monitoring, the active case rate reported by the state closely aligns with that seen by departments that still report their own numbers. We believe that this information provides an accurate snapshot in each part of Montana. We'll continue to monitor data and if there is a need to add local information back into our reporting we will do so.

