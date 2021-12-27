Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Montana COVID update: 382 new cases, 4 new deaths (December 27, 2021)

items.[0].image.alt
MTN News graphic
cocases.png
Posted at 11:31 AM, Dec 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-27 13:32:24-05

There were 382 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Monday, December 27, 2021, with 1,775 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS).

There are four new COVID-related deaths; they were reported in the following counties: Cascade, Dawson, Yellowstone. All four deaths occurred in December. The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,895.

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID is 112; the cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,366.

There have been 196,044 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 191,370. There were 8,932 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

About 53 percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 537,104 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,317,333.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Monday, December 27, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.