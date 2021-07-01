Montana COVID update (Thursday, July 1)

GREAT FALLS — There were 69 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday in Montana, and the pandemic death toll in the state increased by one to 1,666, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services ( DPHHS ).

The number of state residents who have been fully immunized against the virus is now 427,803 (about 46% of the state population). The total number of doses administered is 864,839.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

State health officials reported there have been 113,821 cumulative cases in Montana. The number of recoveries is now 111,737. There are currently 418 active cases reported across the state.

The total number of COVID tests administered in Montana is 1,446,234, an increase of 1,899 tests during the reporting period.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 51, down three from yesterday; the cumulative number of hospitalizations due to the virus is 5,518.

The new cases reported on Thursday were in the following counties:

Flathead County Cases: 12,453 Total | 18 New | 52 Active

Yellowstone County Cases: 18,084 Total | 15 New | 117 Active

Missoula County Cases: 9,378 Total | 7 New | 31 Active

Cascade County Cases: 9,519 Total | 4 New | 74 Active

Lewis & Clark County Cases: 7,068 Total | 4 New | 18 Active

Ravalli County Cases: 3,265 Total | 4 New | 13 Active

Lincoln County Cases: 1,651 Total | 3 New | 9 Active

Big Horn County Cases: 2,591 Total | 2 New | 6 Active

Carbon County Cases: 914 Total | 2 New | 8 Active

Fallon County Cases: 291 Total | 2 New | 2 Active

Gallatin County Cases: 14,923 Total | 2 New | 14 Active

Jefferson County Cases: 1,115 Total | 2 New | 2 Active

Silver Bow County Cases: 4,166 Total | 2 New | 8 Active

Rosebud County Cases: 1,233 Total | 1 New | 1 Active

Stillwater County Cases: 753 Total | 1 New | 3 Active

DPHHS transitioned in early June to weekday-only reporting of COVID and vaccination data, and the state website is no longer updated on weekends. As a result of this change, Montanans can expect the numbers reported on Monday to be larger given that day will include weekend numbers. Due to data reconciliation efforts, case reports may be reclassified as they are reviewed. This may change case counts for jurisdictions.

As of July 5th, MTN News will no longer post daily Covid updates, due to the continuing decline in cases and increase in vaccinations. We will now be posting weekly updates every Friday. People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current data.

NOTE: Since the onset of the COVID pandemic, MTN News made every effort to report local data, when available, in lieu of the statewide report furnished each day. County health departments were able to share data with the public faster than the state in certain instances. We believed that compiling this data along with that of the state was the best way to provide the most current look at the public health status in each of our communities.

With continued vaccinations and a continuing decrease in daily cases, state data has started to align more closely with local reports. Several major jurisdictions stopped providing their own updates and now funnel all of their data through the state website. Based on these factors, MTN News has decided that effective June 1, 2021, our COVID-19 reports will rely on data from the DPHHS website .

After several weeks of monitoring, the active case rate reported by the state closely aligns with that seen by departments that still report their own numbers. We believe that this information provides an accurate snapshot in each part of Montana. We'll continue to monitor data and if there is a need to add local information back into our reporting we will do so.

