HELENA - There have been 1,272 new COVID cases reported in Montana since the Friday update with 11,109 total active cases in the state as of Monday.

There were 55 new deaths reported by the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS). Thirty-two of those are part of ongoing data reconciliation efforts. Twenty-nine deaths occurred in September 2021 and three occurred over the past several months as far back as November 2020.

The remaining deaths occurred in October 2021. The counties include Carbon, Cascade, Flathead (10), Gallatin (5), Glacier, Lincoln (2), Missoula (5), Sanders, Toole, Yellowstone (28). The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,183, according to DPHHS.

Yellowstone County recorded the most new active cases with 234. There are also 2,373 active cases. Leiws and Clark County saw 148 new and 910 active cases. Missoula County was third with 123 new and 2,064 active cases.

Counties with the most new active cases

Yellowstone County Cases: 26,855 Total | 234 New | 2,373 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 10,384 Total | 148 New | 910 Active

Missoula County Cases: 15,308 Total | 123 New | 2,064 Active

Flathead County Cases: 18,548 Total | 116 New | 1,088 Active

Cascade County Cases: 14,304 Total | 87 New | 1,052 Active

Gallatin County Cases: 19,428 Total | 82 New | 520 Active

Park County Cases: 2,142 Total | 58 New | 177 Active

Lake County Cases: 3,867 Total | 45 New | 250 Active

Lincoln County Cases: 3,216 Total | 34 New | 173 Active

Silver Bow County Cases: 5,523 Total | 33 New | 143 Active

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 449, down from a record-high number of 510 last Wednesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 8,302.

There have been 165,941 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 152,649. There were 17,290 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 54% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 498,009 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,054,372. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.