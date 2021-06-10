Montana reports 104 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, June 10

There were 104 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Montana, and the pandemic death toll in the state reached 1,638.

The number of state residents who have been fully immunized against the virus was reported to be 407,607, or about 44% of the state population. The total number of doses administered was reported to be 833,934.

According to the Montana Response: COVID-19 website, Flathead County reported 26 new cases of the virus, and Cascade and Missoula counties each reported 16. Yellowstone County reported 10 new cases.

The remaining new cases were reported across 15 Montana counties.

Cumulative Total, New Daily, Active Cases by County

Flathead County Cases

12,300 Total | 26 New | 93 Active

Cascade County Cases

9,353 Total | 16 New | 78 Active

Missoula County Cases

9,293 Total | 16 New | 69 Active

Yellowstone County Cases

17,797 Total | 10 New | 134 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases

7,006 Total | 8 New | 42 Active

Beaverhead County Cases

921 Total | 5 New | 9 Active

Gallatin County Cases

14,881 Total | 4 New | 33 Active

Carbon County Cases

897 Total | 3 New | 6 Active

Mineral County Cases

272 Total | 3 New | 8 Active

Lake County Cases

2,126 Total | 2 New | 9 Active

Musselshell County Cases

368 Total | 2 New | 12 Active

Ravalli County Cases

3,222 Total | 2 New | 43 Active

Glacier County Cases

1,545 Total | 1 New | 3 Active

Hill County Cases

2,023 Total | 1 New | 14 Active

Jefferson County Cases

1,107 Total | 1 New | 5 Active

Pondera County Cases

507 Total | 1 New | 5 Active

Richland County Cases

1,244 Total | 1 New | 2 Active

Sanders County Cases

657 Total | 1 New | 5 Active

Silver Bow County Cases

4,131 Total | 1 New | 4 Active

State health officials reported there have been 112,690 cumulative total cases in Montana. The number of recoveries was reported to be 110,409.

There were 643 active cases reported across the state. Yellowstone County reported the highest number of active cases with 134, followed by Flathead County with 93 active cases.

MONTANA RESPONSE: COVID-19 website Active COVID-19 cases by county June 10, 2021

The total number of COVID-19 tests administered in Montana was 1,406,212, an increase of 2,748 tests during the 24-hour reporting period.

The number of people hospitalized was 61, and the total number of hospitalizations due to the virus was 5,381, according to state health officials.

Note: Since the early onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, MTN News made every effort to report local data, when available, in lieu of the statewide report furnished each day. County health departments were able to share data with the public faster than the state in certain instances. We believed that compiling this data along with that of the state was the best way to provide the most current look at the public health status in each of our communities.

With continued vaccinations and a continuing decrease in daily cases, state data has started to align more closely with local reports. Several major jurisdictions stopped providing their own updates and now funnel all of their data through the state website. Based on these factors, MTN News has decided that effective June 1, 2021, our COVID-19 reports will now rely on data from the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services website.

After several weeks of monitoring, the active case rate reported by the state closely aligns with that seen by departments that still report their own numbers. We believe that this information provides an accurate snapshot in each part of Montana. We'll continue to monitor data and if there is a need to add local information back into our reporting we will do so.

