Montana surpasses 1,000 active COVID cases for first time since mid-May

HELENA — Montana is reporting 231 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, which pushes the total number of active cases in the state to 1,046. This is the first time since mid-May that total active COVID-19 cases have been above 1,000 in the state.

Active hospitalizations are also up 93. That’s nearly double from numbers seen throughout most of May and June.

Flathead County has the highest number of active cases with 252, followed by Cascade County at 158.

The two counties also have the lowest vaccination rate of the higher population counties in the state with Flathead sitting at 39% of their eligible population fully vaccinated and Cascade is at 44% of their eligible population fully vaccinated.

Yellowstone County is reporting 137 active cases with 46% of their eligible population vaccinated, Missoula County is at 124 active cases with 61% of their population fully vaccinated, Gallatin County has 69 active cases with 55% of their eligible population fully vaccinated and Lewis and Clark County is reporting 53 active cases with 55% of their eligible population fully vaccinated.

Governor Greg Gianforte on Twitter has repeatedly encouraged Montanans to speak with their doctor about getting vaccinated. He tweeted July 22: “COVID-19 vaccines save lives, and the proof is in the numbers. Unvaccinated Montanans account for 94% of new COVID-related hospitalizations.”

The governor did recently push back against US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations for K-12 schools to continue to require masks.

As cases involving the Delta variant grow nationwide, I encourage Montanans to talk with their doctor about getting a safe, effective vaccine. — Governor Greg Gianforte (@GovGianforte) July 27, 2021

As of Wednesday, more than 441,000 Montanans are considered fully vaccinated, or 48% of the eligible population.

Statewide more than 1,704 have died from the virus since it was first detected in Montana.

