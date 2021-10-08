More COVID-19 records fall in Missoula County

MISSOULA — The surge in COVID-19 cases is continuing in Missoula as health officials report several records were broken on Friday.

The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) also reports that seven Missoula County residents have died from the COVID-19 since Monday.

Missoula County set a new high in daily cases at 178 as well as in the incidence rate of 96 cases per 100,000 people per day over the last seven days. The county is also one hospitalization short of tying the patient record of 57.

"While this surge appears to be plateauing in other parts of the nation, health officials warn we may not see that happen in Montana which remains one of the few states in the nation with less than 50% of its population fully vaccinated," MCCHD noted in a news release.

Health officials are again urging residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The Montana COVID-19 tracking website shows 65% of Missoula County's eligible population — 68,317 residents — have been fully vaccinated.

The health department’s vaccination site at the Southgate Mall is open seven days a week and accepting walk-ups and appointments for first and second dose patients. Residents seeking third doses or booster doses must make an appointment. The clinic’s hours and a link to make appointments can be found here.

There were 2,087 active COVID-19 cases being reporting Friday in Missoula County — the second-highest number in Montana. To date, a total of 14,498 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the county including 12,275 recoveries and 136 deaths.

Missoula County also broke COVID-19 records several times in the month of September.