MT COVID-19 update: 1,301 new cases, 9 new deaths reported

There were 1,301 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Montana, with 11,808 total active cases in the state.

There were nine new deaths reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 is now 2,070, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The new deaths being reported have all occurred since Sept. 25, according to DPHHS. Missoula County recorded three additional deaths. Cascade, Dawson, Gallatin, Hill, Ravalli, and Toole counties each recorded a single death.

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The number of people actively hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 465, an increase from the 444 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 7,929, with the state reporting 66 new hospitalizations since their last report. To date, roughly 1 in 20 (5.04%) reported COVID-19 cases in the state have resulted in hospitalization.

Yellowstone County added the most new cases with 333 reported, there are 2,866 total active cases in the county. Missoula saw the second-highest number of news cases with 147, totaling 1,916 active cases. Cascade was the third highest with 114 new cases, with a total of 1,118 active cases.

Counties with the most new cases

Yellowstone County Cases: 25,300 Total | 333 New | 2,866 Active

Missoula County Cases: 14,321 Total | 147 New | 1,916 Active

Cascade County Cases: 13,694 Total | 114 New | 1,118 Active

Gallatin County Cases: 18,751 Total | 107 New | 633 Active

Flathead County Cases: 17,723 Total | 84 New | 1,196 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 9,672 Total | 70 New | 836 Active

Park County Cases: 2,016 Total | 65 New | 134 Active

Silver Bow County Cases: 5,263 Total | 48 New | 167 Active

Lincoln County Cases: 3,077 Total | 34 New | 266 Active

Ravalli County Cases: 4,610 Total | 31 New | 463 Active

There have been 157,372 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 143,494. There were 8,214 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

A total of 53% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 491,562 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,029,625. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Thursday, October 7, 2021.

