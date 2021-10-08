MT COVID-19 update: 1,315 new cases, 9 new deaths reported

HELENA — There were 1,315 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Montana, with 12,539 total active cases in the state.

There were nine new deaths reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 is now 2,079, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The nine newly reported deaths — which all occurred since Sept. 23, 2021 — were reported in the following counties:

Broadwater (2)

Cascade (1)

Custer (2)

Dawson (1)

Hill (1)

Lincoln (1)

Yellowstone (1)

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The number of people actively hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 463, a decrease from the 465 hospitalizations reported on Thursday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 7,998, with the state reporting 69 new hospitalizations since their last report. To date, roughly 1 in 20 (5.04%) reported COVID-19 cases in the state have resulted in hospitalization.

Yellowstone County added the most new cases with 205 reported, there are 3,066 total active cases in the county. Missoula saw the second-highest number of news cases with 178, totaling 2,087 active cases. Flathead was the third highest with 177 new cases, with a total of 1,288 active cases.

Counties reporting the most new COVID-19 cases

Yellowstone County Cases: 25,504 Total | 205 New | 3,066 Active

Missoula County Cases: 14,498 Total | 178 New | 2,087 Active

Flathead County Cases: 17,900 Total | 177 New | 1,288 Active

Cascade County Cases: 13,831 Total | 139 New | 1,254 Active

Gallatin County Cases: 18,859 Total | 110 New | 617 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 9,751 Total | 80 New | 900 Active

Silver Bow County Cases: 5,334 Total | 72 New | 183 Active

Lake County Cases: 3,419 Total | 49 New | 229 Active

Ravalli County Cases: 4,645 Total | 35 New | 497 Active

Beaverhead County Cases: 1,352 Total | 20 New | 99 Active

There have been 158,680 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 144,062. There were 8,708 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

A total of 53% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 493,475 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,033,867. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, October 8, 2021.