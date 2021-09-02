MT COVID-19 update: 738 new cases, 5 deaths, 45 new hospitalizations reported

HELENA — There were 738 new COVID-19 cases reported within the last 24 hours in Montana, with 5,770 total active cases in the state as of Thursday. The last time the state had over 5,700 active cases was Dec. 27 according to MTN data.
The number of people actively hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 258, an increase of nine since Wednesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 6,449, with the state reporting 45 new hospitalizations since Wednesday. To date, roughly 1 in 20 (5.0%) reported COVID-`19 cases in the state have resulted in a hospitalization.
Yellowstone County added the most new cases with 124 reported, there are 1,016 total active cases in the county. Flathead County saw the second-highest number of news cases with 112, totaling 1,004 active cases. Cascade County was the third highest with 100 new cases, with a total of 992 active cases.
There were four new deaths reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 1,807, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).
50 percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 465,262 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 949,781. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.
There have been 128,835 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 121,258. There were 5,232 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.
People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.
The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Wednesday, September 2, 2021.
Cumulative, New Daily, Active Cases by County
- Yellowstone County Cases: 20,628 Total | 124 New | 1,016 Active
- Flathead County Cases: 14,940 Total | 112 New | 1,004 Active
- Cascade County Cases: 11,222 Total | 100 New | 992 Active
- Missoula County Cases: 11,034 Total | 86 New | 752 Active
- Gallatin County Cases: 16,066 Total | 53 New | 259 Active
- Lewis and Clark County Cases: 7,846 Total | 38 New | 263 Active
- Lincoln County Cases: 2,070 Total | 35 New | 152 Active
- Ravalli County Cases: 3,665 Total | 32 New | 123 Active
- Hill County Cases: 2,304 Total | 16 New | 115 Active
- Lake County Cases: 2,492 Total | 13 New | 128 Active
- Richland County Cases: 1,362 Total | 9 New | 47 Active
- Big Horn County Cases: 2,690 Total | 8 New | 32 Active
- Custer County Cases: 1,333 Total | 8 New | 46 Active
- Glacier County Cases: 1,652 Total | 7 New | 36 Active
- Jefferson County Cases: 1,220 Total | 7 New | 28 Active
- Roosevelt County Cases: 1,756 Total | 7 New | 38 Active
- Blaine County Cases: 913 Total | 6 New | 36 Active
- Madison County Cases: 881 Total | 6 New | 28 Active
- Broadwater County Cases: 594 Total | 5 New | 31 Active
- Mineral County Cases: 431 Total | 5 New | 19 Active
- Park County Cases: 1,652 Total | 5 New | 43 Active
- Dawson County Cases: 1,222 Total | 4 New | 22 Active
- Fallon County Cases: 366 Total | 4 New | 13 Active
- Granite County Cases: 260 Total | 4 New | 12 Active
- Powell County Cases: 1,065 Total | 4 New | 33 Active
- Sheridan County Cases: 446 Total | 4 New | 5 Active
- Stillwater County Cases: 828 Total | 4 New | 30 Active
- Deer Lodge County Cases: 1,287 Total | 3 New | 37 Active
- Fergus County Cases: 1,282 Total | 3 New | 45 Active
- Musselshell County Cases: 402 Total | 3 New | 13 Active
- Teton County Cases: 589 Total | 3 New | 11 Active
- Beaverhead County Cases: 989 Total | 2 New | 15 Active
- Chouteau County Cases: 536 Total | 2 New | 9 Active
- McCone County Cases: 204 Total | 2 New | 9 Active
- Sanders County Cases: 790 Total | 2 New | 31 Active
- Silver Bow County Cases: 4,480 Total | 2 New | 132 Active
- Valley County Cases: 950 Total | 2 New | 27 Active
- Wheatland County Cases: 197 Total | 2 New | 4 Active
- Daniels County Cases: 204 Total | 1 New | 1 Active
- Garfield County Cases: 102 Total | 1 New | 7 Active
- Phillips County Cases: 574 Total | 1 New | 13 Active
- Pondera County Cases: 564 Total | 1 New | 11 Active
- Rosebud County Cases: 1,324 Total | 1 New | 26 Active
- Sweet Grass County Cases: 421 Total | 1 New | 5 Active