MT COVID-19 update: 736 new cases, 4 news deaths over the weekend

HELENA — There were 736 new COVID-19 cases reported within the last 72 hours in Montana, with 4,822 total active cases in the state as of Monday. The last time the state had over 4,800 active cases was Jan. 18 according to MTN data.
The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 223. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 6,322, an increase of 28 since Friday. In the past seven days, the state has seen 168 hospitalizations. To date, roughly 1 in 20 (5.0%) reported COVID cases in the state have resulted in a hospitalization.
Yellowstone County added the most new cases with 145 reported, there are 812 total active cases in the county. Missoula saw the second-highest number of news cases with 115, totaling 667 active cases. Flathead was the third highest with 59 new cases, with a total of 752 active cases.
There were four new deaths reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 1,787, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).
50 percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 462,426 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 943,374. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.
There have been 126,338 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 119,729. There were 10,443 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.
People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.
The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Monday, August 30, 2021.
Cumulative, New Daily, Active Cases by County
- Yellowstone County Cases: 20,111 Total | 145 New | 812 Active
- Missoula County Cases: 10,795 Total | 115 New | 667 Active
- Flathead County Cases: 14,610 Total | 59 New | 752 Active
- Gallatin County Cases: 15,859 Total | 53 New | 213 Active
- Cascade County Cases: 10,871 Total | 49 New | 698 Active
- Lewis and Clark County Cases: 7,750 Total | 49 New | 320 Active
- Lincoln County Cases: 1,978 Total | 24 New | 104 Active
- Hill County Cases: 2,233 Total | 23 New | 86 Active
- Lake County Cases: 2,440 Total | 21 New | 136 Active
- Richland County Cases: 1,340 Total | 18 New | 44 Active
- Silver Bow County Cases: 4,436 Total | 17 New | 110 Active
- Ravalli County Cases: 3,592 Total | 15 New | 133 Active
- Deer Lodge County Cases: 1,269 Total | 14 New | 47 Active
- Carbon County Cases: 1,010 Total | 10 New | 27 Active
- Fergus County Cases: 1,257 Total | 10 New | 32 Active
- Blaine County Cases: 903 Total | 9 New | 30 Active
- Stillwater County Cases: 824 Total | 9 New | 31 Active
- Dawson County Cases: 1,208 Total | 8 New | 26 Active
- Jefferson County Cases: 1,203 Total | 8 New | 22 Active
- Powell County Cases: 1,050 Total | 8 New | 24 Active
- Madison County Cases: 870 Total | 7 New | 27 Active
- Broadwater County Cases: 576 Total | 6 New | 28 Active
- Pondera County Cases: 561 Total | 6 New | 16 Active
- Custer County Cases: 1,304 Total | 5 New | 32 Active
- Mineral County Cases: 425 Total | 5 New | 20 Active
- Roosevelt County Cases: 1,738 Total | 5 New | 27 Active
- Sanders County Cases: 779 Total | 5 New | 30 Active
- Big Horn County Cases: 2,663 Total | 4 New | 21 Active
- Glacier County Cases: 1,634 Total | 4 New | 43 Active
- Meagher County Cases: 165 Total | 4 New | 6 Active
- Park County Cases: 1,634 Total | 4 New | 63 Active
- Valley County Cases: 942 Total | 3 New | 23 Active
- Carter County Cases: 157 Total | 2 New | 4 Active
- Granite County Cases: 256 Total | 2 New | 14 Active
- Powder River County Cases: 173 Total | 2 New | 8 Active
- Rosebud County Cases: 1,302 Total | 2 New | 28 Active
- Beaverhead County Cases: 979 Total | 1 New | 11 Active
- Golden Valley County Cases: 61 Total | 1 New | 2 Active
- Liberty County Cases: 151 Total | 1 New | 7 Active
- McCone County Cases: 200 Total | 1 New | 7 Active
- Sweet Grass County Cases: 417 Total | 1 New | 3 Active
- Toole County Cases: 809 Total | 1 New | 8 Active