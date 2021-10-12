Philipsburg schools moving to remote learning

PHILIPSBURG — Students in Philipsburg will be transitioning to distance learning effective immediately.

According to a social media post, in-person learning will be on hold until the end of the week.

Philipsburg Public Schools had three confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon.

The cases are in a junior high school and elementary classroom teacher as well as in a junior high student.

Unless new cases arise, in-person learning will resume on Monday.

Faculty should come in for regular days in their rooms to support distance learning.

Additionally, support staff should also come in to perform their duties.

Questions can be addressed to the health department at (406) 370-5060.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking website shows 30 active cases in Granite County.

To date, 334 total cases have been confirmed in the county including 302 recoveries and two deaths.