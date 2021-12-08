Program for COVID-related funeral costs is still available

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) continues to provide financial assistance for funeral expenses incurred after January 20, 2020, for deaths related to COVID to help ease some of the financial stress and burden caused by the pandemic.

Figures released this week show that 447 Montanans have received more than $2.2 million in assistance.

This assistance includes reimbursement for - but is not limited to — cremation, burial expenses, transfer of remains, markers or headstones, transportation for up to two individuals to identify the deceased individual, and other costs.

Up to $9,000 per funeral is available for eligible expenses, with a maximum of $35,500 per application. There is currently no end date for this program.

To apply, call FEMA at 844-684-6333 (TTY: 800-462-7585). This is a special, dedicated toll-free phone number to apply for COVID Funeral Assistance with help from FEMA representatives. It is open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. MT. Multilingual services are available.

You must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien to apply. However, there is no eligibility requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien.