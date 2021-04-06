Report: Montana First Lady Susan Gianforte tests positive for COVID-19

A day after Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte announced he had tested positive for COVID-19, a spokeswoman for the governor said the state's first lady has also contracted the virus.

Susan Gianforte is showing no symptoms, reports Mara Silvers, a reporter for the Montana Free Press.

On Monday the governor's office disclosed Gianforte had begun isolating for 10 days at his home in Bozeman after receiving a positive test.

Brooke Stroyke, the governor's spokeswoman, provided this statement to MTN News:

The first lady was tested for COVID-19 yesterday and received a positive result today. Following her doctor's orders and public health guidance, the first lady, who continues to exhibit no symptoms, is isolating at their home in Bozeman. Twenty-five members of the governor’s office staff were tested this morning. All received negative results.

The governor continues to exhibit mild symptoms, including fatigue, but otherwise feels okay. Aside from canceling in-person events, the governor is keeping up his full schedule, working remotely and managing the state’s business. Today, he is scheduled to meet remotely with members of the Cabinet, remotely review bills the Legislature sent to his desk, and participate in a Republican Governors Public Policy Committee governors-only conference call.