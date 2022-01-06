Rise in Missoula County COVID-19 cases continues

MISSOULA — The number of new and active COVID-19 cases is continuing to rise in Missoula County.

Data from the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) shows 148 new and 763 active cases on Thursday.

There were 116 new and 632 active cases reported on Wednesday.

A total of 18,663 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 17,710 recoveries and 190 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations has dropped from 27 on Wednesday to 24 including 13 county residents.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 74,474 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 64% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online at https://www.missoulainfo.com/ or by calling 406-258-4636.

MCCHD also noted on Thursday that infectious disease experts say people should use a N95 or KN95 mask for better protection against the omicron variant.

People are being urged residents to wear masks in public due to the highly contagious omicron variant.