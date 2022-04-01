HELENA — There are 361 active COVID-19 cases in Montana as of Friday, April 1, 2022, down from 426 reported on Friday, March 25, 2022.

There were 238 new cases reported over the last week, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS), down from 314 from the previous week.

The total number of deaths in Montana due to COVID-19 is now 3,249, with 15 newly reported deaths added since March 25.

As of Friday, there are 21 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from 27 last Friday. A total of 11,832 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 over the last two years.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Montana is now 272,621, an increase of 151 from last Friday, with 269,011 total recoveries.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, April, 1, 2022; the state site is updated on weekdays (excluding holidays).

Note: As of February 28, 2022, MTN News is no longer posting daily COVID-19 updates due to the continuing decline in cases and increase in vaccinations. We are now posting weekly updates on Fridays.

