Crash at intersection near Evergreen kills one

EVERGREEN — A 24-year-old Columbia Falls woman died Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, after the vehicle she was riding in failed to yield at an intersection of MT-35 and secondary 206 near Evergreen.

The crash occurred shortly before 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026.

According to a report from the Montana Highway Patrol, a 23-year-old Columbia Falls man was making a left turn onto secondary 206, heading north. The man failed to yield as he made a left-hand turn to a vehicle driven by a 25-year-old Washington man, resulting in a T-bone collision at the intersection.

Both men were injured in the crash. MHP reports that alcohol, drugs and speed are not suspected as factors in the crash.