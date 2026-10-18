Crews battle out-of-control grass fire near Hot Springs as blaze grows to more than 500 acres

HOT SPRINGS — Multiple fire departments are working to contain an out-of-control grass fire along Little Bitterroot Road in Hot Springs that is estimated at more than 500 acres.

The Polson Rural Fire District was requested for mutual aid to help battle the blaze Saturday, Oct. 17. Smoke from the fire is visible from Polson and the surrounding areas as crews work to bring it under control.

The region has experienced abnormal fall weather, with conditions warmer and drier than average. Those conditions have led to a heightened fire risk.

Combined with higher winds, the dry weather can push fire danger to high levels. The elevated risk will likely continue until a significant wet weather event moves into the area.

While it is open burn season, residents are urged to use caution when burning. Make sure you have a way to extinguish your fire before it becomes out of control.

Video of the wildfire: