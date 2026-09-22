Crews respond to wildfire burning northeast of Thompson Falls

THOMPSON FALLS — Crews are responding to a wildfire burning northeast of Thompson Falls, according to a social media post by the Lolo National Forest.

The national forest posted about the incident around 8:01 a.m. The fire is burning around 11 miles northeast of Thompson Falls. It is located east of Mount Headly and south of Marmot Peak.

The fire is estimated to cover 15 to 20 acres, according to the Lolo National Forest.

The Helena Interagency Hotshots, two Initial Attack modules, and a dozer are responding to the scene. Additional resources have been requested.