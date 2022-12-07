1 arrested after threat made against high school in Billings

BILLINGS - One person was arrested Wednesday for threatening to carry out violence at Billings Senior High School on Thursday, according to the Billings school district.

The district posted a statement on its Facebook page that Senior High administrators learned of the threat written on a boys' bathroom stall and spread on social media.

Administrators notified the school resource officer, who investigated and arrested one person. The district did not say if the individual was a student, or if authorities believe anyone else is involved.

The incident comes on the same day that Billings West High School is on heightened alert after someone made two separate threats last week and this week to shoot up the school on Wednesday, Dec. 7, prompting several parents to keep kids home for the day.

Billings police have an added police presence at West and have made no reports of violence.

Billings school administrators did not say if the threats at the two school are related.