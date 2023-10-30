1 arrested following pursuit of stolen vehicle in Flathead County

KALISPELL — A person was arrested following a Monday morning pursuit in Flathead County.

The incident began at approximately 9:30 a.m. after Flathead County Sheriff’s Office deputies saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen on October 25, 2023.

The driver — who has been identified as Andy Wigner of Kalispell — fled from the deputies in the area of Mountain Meadow Road.

The pursuit continued along Tally Lake Road, Star Meadows Road, Farm to Market, U.S. Highway 93, Montana Highway 40, and Dillion Road.

Law enforcement used spike strips several times to try and stop the vehicle and Wigner drove at a deputy during one of the attempts, nearly striking him, according to a news release.

The pursuit ended when Wigner drove into a field off Blue Herron Drive near Whitefish. When a K9 was sent to apprehend Wigner, authorities say he tried to choke the dog.

After being checked out at the hospital Wigner was taken to the Flathead County Detention Center. He has an outstanding warrant of Violation of Conditions of Release.

Further charges of Criminal Endangerment and Attempted Homicide are pending after review by the Flathead County Attorney's Office.

The Whitefish Police Department, the Montana Highway Patrol, and Two Bear Air assisted the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office in taking Wigner into custody.