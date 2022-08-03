2 arrested after Missoula break-in caught on camera

MISSOULA - Two people were arrested Wednesday morning west of Missoula after a break-in was caught on camera.

A homeowner in the 9000 block of Tucker Lane near the Wye notified law enforcement about the incident after receiving a security camera alert while out of town.

Missoula County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jeannette Smith says shortly after 3:30 a.m. the homeowner reported seeing two people on security camera footage after a camera notification was sent out.

Deputies who responded to the scene went in through a garage door and confronted two suspects in the garage. Smith says the two then barricaded themselves inside and ignored orders to surrender.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT) — assisted by the City of Missoula SWAT Team and the Frenchtown Rural Fire District — then responded to the scene.

Smith says the suspects were taken into custody at approximately 9:30 a.m. and taken to the Missoula jail.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.