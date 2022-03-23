2 arrested following burglary in Somers

SOMERS - A pair of Kalispell residents are behind bars following a Tuesday evening burglary in Somers.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office reports that at approximately 6 p.m. a resident on Oldenburg Road in Somers called 911 to report arriving home to find two burglars in his residence.

Deputies responded to the scene and found a male suspect standing outside of the residence who told law enforcement he was with a woman who was somewhere in the area.

MTN News

A drone and a Sheriff’s Office dog were used to search the property and a woman was found hiding in tall grass behind a large pile of wood.

An investigation determined that the two people who had been detained by deputies were the two suspects that the owner of the home had seen.

Adam Russell Albin, 45, and Rebecca Joan Keys, 47, both from Kalispell, were arrested and booked into the Flathead County Detention Center on burglary charges.

The incident remains under investigation by the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office detective’s division and the Flathead County Attorney’s Office.