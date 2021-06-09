GREAT FALLS — Two people were arrested on June 5 after reportedly assaulting a person involved in the continuing search for missing child Arden Pepion.

Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services said in a news release that officers received reports involving "an assault and intimidation with a firearm."

Officers investigated and made two arrests.

The names of the two people have not been released at this point, nor have any other details about the incident.

There are no reports that anyone was injured.

BLES said that a patrol officer will be stationed in the search area along Joe Show Road East until further notice to ensure the safety of searchers.

We will update you if we get more information about the incident.

BLES also noted that the search area is in rough terrain and there is wildlife and asks that anyone involved in search efforts to keep safety in mind.

Arden, three years old, was last seen on April 22nd in the vicinity of Joe Show East Road off of US Highway 89, several miles southeast of Browning.

A formal search lasted 10 days but was only able to find footprints leading to the Two Medicine River and a boot believed to be hers in the river.

The search since has since been scaled back, but people continue to volunteer to search for her.