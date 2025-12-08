2 killed, 2 injured in Stillwater County shooting

Two people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting early Monday morning in Stillwater County.

Sheriff Charles Kem said in a press release issued at about 1 p.m. that a man has been arrested and faces possible murder charges.

The names of the victims were not immediately released. The circumstances of the shootings were also not released.

The suspect was identified as 23-year-old Ty Allen Turney. He was arrested in the area at about 5:46 a.m., the sheriff said.

Here's the full press release: