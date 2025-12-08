Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
9  WX Alerts
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

2 killed, 2 injured in Stillwater County shooting

Large police presence reported in Stillwater County
Posted
and last updated

Two people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting early Monday morning in Stillwater County.

Sheriff Charles Kem said in a press release issued at about 1 p.m. that a man has been arrested and faces possible murder charges.

The names of the victims were not immediately released. The circumstances of the shootings were also not released.

The suspect was identified as 23-year-old Ty Allen Turney. He was arrested in the area at about 5:46 a.m., the sheriff said.

Here's the full press release:

pstill.jpg

More Montana news from MTN

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader