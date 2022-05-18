2nd suspect arrested in recent Billings armed casino robberies

May 18, 2022 report

BILLINGS - A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the robberies of two casinos in Billings earlier this month.

Falken Brown, 24, who lives in the Billings area, was arrested and is facing two counts of robbery, according to Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick.

Brown and Mason Prudhomme, who was arrested Tuesday, are suspects in the robbery of the Maverick Casino on May 8 and the Fire and Ice Casino on May 11.

May 17, 2022 report

BILLINGS - Billings police said Tuesday they've arrested a man they suspect was involved in two separate armed casino robberies earlier this month.

Mason Prudhomme, 31 of the Billings area, is facing two possible robbery charges, Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick said in a news release.

On May 8, police responded to a report of a robbery at the Maverick Casino at 710 14th Street West.

A man had entered the casino wearing a mask and black hoodie, gave the teller saying he had a gun and asking for money, then left with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.

Three days later, on May 11, another robbery was reported, this time at the Fire and Ice Casino. Police suspect Prudhomme was involved.

Police said are still looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that same day, May 11, at the Holiday convenience store at 745 Grand Avenue.