3 juveniles arrested following early Tuesday pursuit in Polson

POLSON — Three people were arrested early Tuesday in the Polson area following a pursuit involving law enforcement.

The incident began at approximately 12:15 a.m. as Polson Police officers were assisting the Montana Highway Patrol with a vehicle theft investigation.

While officers were attempting to conduct a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle, near Montana Highway 35 at the intersection of US Highway 93, a pursuit began.

Officers pursued the vehicle through Polson, mostly on Highway 93, according to a news release.

Polson Police Chief George Simpson says that during the chase, a Polson police cruiser and Montana Highway Patrol vehicle “sustained disabling damage.”

He added that the officers in the struck vehicles sustained minor injuries.

MTN News

The pursuit ended in the parking lot of the Polson Foursquare Church where three juvenile suspects were arrested and transported by the Flathead Tribal Police. None of the suspects were injured during the incident.

Chief Simpson says the suspects are being investigated for any possible involvement in other crimes in the area.

“Thankfully, our valley law enforcement team was able to bring this reckless endangerment to an end and prevent any loss of life and any further property damage,” Chief Simpson stated.

“I want to thank all our local law enforcement partners, first responders, and dispatch for standing the watch over our community as most folks are sound asleep in their homes,” Chief Simpson concluded.

No additional information is being released at this time.