Amber Alert issued for 10-month baby, father

IDAHO — The Teton County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect and small child in an ongoing investigation.

An Amber Alert for Zeke Gregory Best, 10-mos, and Jeremey Albert Best, 48, was issued Friday. The pair was last seen on Nov. 30, 2023. The suspect is believed to be heavily armed and dangerous.

According to our CBS affiliate in Idaho Falls, Eyewitness News 3, an Amber Alert was issued early Friday morning to find a 10-month-old baby whose mother was found dead. The baby may be with his father, Jeremy Albert Best.

The Teton County Sheriff's Office reported at approximately 11:40 p.m. Thursday, they received a 911 call from a home on 4600 Skyline Loop in Victor. When deputies arrived at the home they found Kali Jean Randall, 38, dead.

The sheriff's office says Best may be driving a black 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe with Idaho plates 1T39349. He may have his son, Zeke Gregory Best, with him.

Bonneville County Sheriff's Office said they encountered Best earlier Thursday when they were called to the Swan Valley General Store in Swan Valley. They said Best was walking through the store naked. They called EMS who took Best by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. A deputy followed the ambulance to the hospital and Best was turned over to hospital for medical and mental health concerns, they said. After he was evaluated, Best was released by the hospital.

The Teton County Sheriff's Office is investigating Randall's death as a homicide. They didn't give any other details about the death.

Suspect:

Name: Jeremy A Best

Age: 48

Gender: Male

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 245 LBS

Hair Color: Brown/Grey

Eye: Green

Victim:

Name: Zeke G Best

Age: 10 Months

Gender: Male

Height: 1'00"

Weight: 20 LBS

Hair: Unknown

Eye: Unknown

Last seen driving a Black 1995 Chevy Tahoe bearing Idaho plate 1T39349.

THE SUSPECT IS BELIEVED TO BE HEAVILY ARMED, DO NOT APPROACH.

If you have any information regarding the location of these individuals, please contact our office at 208-354-2323 or dial 911.

This is a developing story and will be updated if more information becomes available.