Anaconda man pleads not guilty in sucker-punch assault

BUTTE — An Anaconda man appeared in Butte court Thursday in connection with a sucker-punch assault at a Butte bar earlier this year.

Brandon Fode pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of aggravated assault. He's accused of punching a man twice in the face, as seen in the security video taken from inside the Party Palace bar in Butte on the evening of September 22.

The victim was knocked unconscious in the unprovoked attack and suffered a fractured jaw and missing tooth.

Fode is free on $25,000 bond.