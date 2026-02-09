Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

'Armed and dangerous' suspect in Glacier County homicide at large

An arrest warrant has been issued for Alfred Joseph Smith on a charge of deliberate homicide.
Cut Bank shooting
MTN News
Cut Bank shooting
Posted
and last updated

GREAT FALLS — Law enforcement officials are searching for a man in Glacier County after a dead body was found in Cut Bank.

The Cut Bank Police Department said the body was found in an apartment complex on Saturday.

The identity of the person has not yet been released, nor has the cause of death.

According to a news release, an arrest warrant has been issued for Alfred Joseph Smith on a charge of deliberate homicide.

cut bank.jpg

The agency says that Smith is believed to be driving a 2019 blue/purple Hyundai Elantra with license plate EJG626 and may be accompanied by a woman named Natasha Siliezar.

Police say that Smith should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Smith's location or recent activities is asked to call Glacier County Dispatch at 406-873-2711 or email mschultz@cityofcutbank.org.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you as we get more information.

More Montana news from MTN

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader