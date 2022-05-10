Watch
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Armed home invasion investigated in Billings

Crime Watch
MTN News
Crime Watch
Posted at 10:14 AM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 12:14:28-04

BILLINGS - Billings police officers are investigating a home invasion robbery on the city's West End.

Police said in a tweet that officers responded at 5:09 a.m. Tuesday to a burglary in progress in the 3700 block of Grecian Way.

The incident involved two suspects and one of them pulled a gun on the homeowner, police said.

A 16-year-old Billings boy was arrested and remained in custody Tuesday morning, police said.

The second suspect remained at large but is known to officers.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119