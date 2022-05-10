Armed home invasion investigated in Billings

BILLINGS - Billings police officers are investigating a home invasion robbery on the city's West End.

Police said in a tweet that officers responded at 5:09 a.m. Tuesday to a burglary in progress in the 3700 block of Grecian Way.

The incident involved two suspects and one of them pulled a gun on the homeowner, police said.

A 16-year-old Billings boy was arrested and remained in custody Tuesday morning, police said.

The second suspect remained at large but is known to officers.