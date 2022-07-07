Arrest made following Ronan home invasion, assault

POLSON – An investigation is continuing into a Thursday home invasion in Ronan.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says 9-1-1 dispatchers received a report of a home invasion and assault on Hummingbird Lane.

Deputies responded to the scene and determined the only person in the home had been assaulted by two males who then fled the scene.

The suspects were known by the victim, who was transported to a local hospital, Sheriff Bell noted.

MTN News

Following an investigation, deputies took 33-year-old Randall J. Lumpry of Ronan into custody.

Lumpry was booked into the Lake County jail on charges of Aggravated Burglary and Aggravated Assault.

Sheriff Bell notes the other suspect in the case was identified as a juvenile who is not being identified at this time.

The case remains under investigation.