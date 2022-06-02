BILLINGS - Authorities on Thursday released the name of the Billings man who was killed and the names of the 13 officers involved in the shooting late Monday.

The man who was killed was identified as 19-year-old Michael Morado of Billings.

According to the Montana Department of Corrections, Morado was listed as an absconder from Billings Probation and Parole on May 13, but the state online record does not list any previous convictions.

Billings police previously described Morado as having a man with a criminal record who was well-known to law enforcement.

Montana Department of Corrections Michael A Morado

In a press release, Billings police Lt. Matthew Lennick provided the names of the officers involved in the shooting:

Sergeant Harley Cagle, 19 years with the department

Sergeant Bethany Schwartz, 13 years with the department

Sergeant Eric Schnelbach, 8 years with the department

Officer Matt Edwards, 9 years with the department

Officer Brandon Lange, 7 years with the department

Officer Seth Weston, 5 years with the department

Officer Tyler Kammerzell, 3 years with the department

Officer Cameron Farrell, 3 years with the department

Officer Elizabeth Samson, 2 years with the department

Officer Kevin Sparrow, 2 years with the department

Officer Ian Busta, 1 year with the department

Officer Cody Carriger, 1 year with the department

Officer Adam Combs, 1 year with the department

As required by department policy, all 13 officers have been placed on paid administrative leave.

Lennick said Sgt. Schnelbach was the officer who was grazed by a bullet during the shooting.