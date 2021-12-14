Watch
BIA confirms Montana man killed by dogs

MTN News
The family of Duke Little Whirlwind said the 58-year-old Lame Deer man was killed by dogs.<br/>
Posted at 2:49 PM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 16:49:18-05

The Bureau of Indian Affairs on Tuesday confirmed that a Lame Deer man was killed by dogs.

The family of Duke Little Whirlwind told MTN News on Monday that a pack of dogs killed the 58-year-old man in what they described as a disturbing trend plaguing their community.

Family members said Whirlwind was found dead Sunday.

In a press release issued Tuesday, the BIA confirmed the cause of death.

"On Dec. 12, BIA Office of Justice Services law enforcement responded to a report of a person being attacked by dogs," the press release states. "When officers located the individual, there were no dogs present. The Rosebud County Sheriff/Coroner also responded. Following a preliminary autopsy, it was determined the cause of death was an attack by canines, with drugs and alcohol as contributing factors. To date, no dogs have been located or captured. The case remains open and under investigation by law enforcement."

