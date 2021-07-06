Billings police investigate Heights shooting, stabbing

BILLINGS — The Billings Police Department is investigating a shooting and stabbing that occurred in the Heights.

Police said in a press release Tuesday morning that officers were initially sent to a report of a disturbance and shots fired on Monday at 7:44 a.m. in the area of Lake Elmo Drive and Biltmore Way.

When officers arrived they found a 26-year-old Billings man with a gunshot wound to the hand. He was taken by ambulance to a medical facility for treatment.

Officers learned that two vehicles were involved in the incident, including a white passenger car that was located in a nearby ditch and a green passenger car that was located later and unoccupied.

At about 12:05 p.m. Monday officers were sent to a Billings hospital for a report of a stabbing victim, the press release states.

Officers found an 18-year-old Billings woman being treated for a stab wound. Police said they believe the shooting and the stabbing are related.

No arrests have been made, the press release states, and the incident remains under investigation. No other information was released.