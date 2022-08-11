Billings police investigating Thursday morning robberies

BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department is investigating two robberies that occurred early Thursday morning.

The first robbery was reported at 1:04 a.m. near the 2400 block of Central Avenue.

Police said on Twitter two males entered a business and attempted to shoplift.

A physical altercation ensued between the suspects and employees, police said, before the suspects fled.

An employee suffered minor injuries.

The second robbery happened shortly before 3 a.m. in the 1800 block of Hampton Place.

Police said a male suspect armed with a handgun approached a female and stole her purse.

The victim was not injured.

The suspect was described as being in his 30s, 5'11" tall with a thin build.

No other information was released.

