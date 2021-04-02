Billings police seeking suspect in casino robbery

BILLINGS — Billings police are seeking a suspect in a casino robbery.
The suspect pointed a gun at an employee at Sam's Casino at 8:24 p.m. Thursday, Billings police said in a Tweet.
The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash and police are investigating.
