Billings police seeking suspect in casino robbery

Posted at 11:54 AM, Apr 02, 2021
BILLINGS — Billings police are seeking a suspect in a casino robbery.

The suspect pointed a gun at an employee at Sam's Casino at 8:24 p.m. Thursday, Billings police said in a Tweet.

The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash and police are investigating.

