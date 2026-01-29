Bomb squad deployed for 'suspicious device' found a block away from Helena High

HELENA — Helena Police have provided an update on a "suspicious device" found in the area near Helena High on Thursday.

Officials say officers received a report around 10 a.m. of a suspicious device on private property near the area of Dakota and Davis Street.

Due to the appearance of the device, officers proceeded as if it were a suspected improvised explosive device. Helena Schools Superintendent Rex Weltz said in a statement that a "jug of gasoline" and fireworks were discovered. HPD immediately requested assistance from the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the FBI.

"Due to the device’s proximity to a planned protest in the area of Helena High School, law enforcement worked in coordination with Helena Public Schools to notify school officials of the potential concern. As a precaution, officers conducted thorough searches of the area where the device was located, the surrounding neighborhood, and areas near Helena High School, including possible routes associated with the planned protest. No additional suspicious items were found," wrote Helena Police in a statement.

Helena Police added that there is no evidence indicating that the device is related to the planned protest or that there is any ongoing threat to the school or community.

The incident remains under investigation.

(second report)

Helena Public Schools Superintendent Rex Weltz released a statement Thursday saying a "jug of gasoline" and fireworks were discovered across the street from Helena High, where a planned student protest was to be held.

"Helena Public Schools was notified of a jug of gasoline and fireworks discovered across the street from Helena High School and in near proximity of the student organized protest locations, but off-campus. While there is no known threats to school buildings at this time, the Helena Police Department (HPD) advised that student organized walk-outs be cancelled in an abundance of caution for all students' safety," wrote Weltz in a statement.

Weltz added they are working with the Helena Police Department and will continue to provide updates as they learn more.

Out of an abundance of caution, East Helena schools swept all of their buildings after learning about the situation in Helena. Superintendent Dan Rispens said nothing was discovered.

ORIGINAL STORY

HELENA — Helena High School officials say they are encouraging students to stay indoors following “dangerous substances” found at a nearby building.

The substances were discovered on the same day a planned walkout was organized by students to protest federal ICE policies and the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.

At this time, it is unclear if the two are related.

Students and staff have been alerted, and staff told MTN there was no known harm to anyone at the school at this time.

Officials say no school is on lockdown, but Bryant Elementary and Helena Middle School are holding indoor recesses.

The Helena Police Department is investigating the situation.

